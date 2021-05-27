BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 98,451 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,451 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bancorporation accounts for approximately 1.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CADE traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,596. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.88. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,052 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

