Big Lots (BIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 28th. Analysts expect Big Lots to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 10.15%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Big Lots to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.89.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

