Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $63.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.71.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:BIG opened at $65.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $8,771,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

