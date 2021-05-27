Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Declares Dividend of GBX 17

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BYG stock opened at GBX 1,297 ($16.95) on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 943.50 ($12.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,225.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £1,165,000 ($1,522,079.96).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 998.57 ($13.05).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.