Big Yellow Group’s (BYLOF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

