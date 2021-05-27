BIKI (BIKI) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. BIKI has a market capitalization of $17.59 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIKI has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One BIKI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00082224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00020306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.99 or 0.00981998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.96 or 0.09598440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00093157 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

