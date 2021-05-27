Bitcloud Market Cap Reaches $616,434.55 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $616,434.55 and $295.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,195.01 or 1.00101248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037729 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.38 or 0.01104266 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.89 or 0.00536035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.68 or 0.00387368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00093110 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004583 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,640,848 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

