Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00007758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $573.40 million and approximately $18.20 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000848 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001249 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00051765 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00050630 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.