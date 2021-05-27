BitCore (BTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $262,478.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001260 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and $262,478.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,017.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.53 or 0.07118607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $767.62 or 0.01967343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.19 or 0.00507957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00190954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.32 or 0.00664626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.42 or 0.00475226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00391753 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

