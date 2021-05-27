BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Market Cap Tops $2.28 Million

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000749 BTC on exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a market cap of $2.28 million and $28,928.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00085929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.34 or 0.00979987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.88 or 0.09563795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00091862 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Coin Profile

BIZZ is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,672,219 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

