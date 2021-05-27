Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.950-4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

BKH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.65. 375,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.59%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.