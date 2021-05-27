Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Black Knight worth $56,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $129,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,567 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $41,547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 508.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

