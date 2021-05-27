BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.92. BlackBerry shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 281,806 shares trading hands.

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BlackBerry by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 9.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.