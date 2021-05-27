BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) versus Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Financial Review

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and Sumo Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -123.63% 2.75% 1.62% Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A

37.9% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackBerry and Sumo Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $893.00 million 5.98 -$1.10 billion $0.08 118.00 Sumo Logic $202.64 million 9.60 -$80.30 million ($1.51) -12.55

Sumo Logic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackBerry. Sumo Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BlackBerry and Sumo Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 2 5 0 0 1.71 Sumo Logic 0 3 7 0 2.70

BlackBerry presently has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential downside of 18.79%. Sumo Logic has a consensus target price of $29.88, indicating a potential upside of 57.65%. Given Sumo Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Summary

Sumo Logic beats BlackBerry on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. It offers BlackBerry Spark software platform that includes a suite of security software products and services comprising BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions; and BlackBerry Spark SDK to promote the evolution of a platform ecosystem by enabling enterprise and independent software vendor developers to integrate the security features of BlackBerry Spark into their own mobile and web applications. The company also provides BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry Jarvis, BlackBerry AtHoc, BlackBerry Alert, SecuSUITE, and other IoT applications. As of February 28, 2021, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. The company has a partnership with the University of Windsor to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum for the university's graduate master's program in applied computing; and an agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. to develop and market BlackBerry's IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

