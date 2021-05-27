BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.42 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.460 EPS.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.53. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.82.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,013 shares of company stock worth $18,455,062. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

