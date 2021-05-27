BlackRock Inc. Acquires 911,406 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.64% of American Water Works worth $2,349,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $154.97 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.05 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day moving average of $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

