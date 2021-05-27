BlackRock Inc. Has $2.78 Billion Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,748,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669,183 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Carrier Global worth $2,775,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.