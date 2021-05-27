BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $2,411,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $329.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

