BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,858,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $2,982,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.54.

MSI opened at $202.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

