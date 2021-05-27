BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.72% of Valero Energy worth $2,551,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of -116.31, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

