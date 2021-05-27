BlackRock Inc. Sells 54,707 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,651,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,707 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.64% of Aptiv worth $2,847,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.