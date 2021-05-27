BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the April 29th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:MUJ opened at $15.59 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

