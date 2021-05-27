BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BST. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

BST opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $62.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

