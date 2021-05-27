Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the April 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BGX stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 741,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 391,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 100.8% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 203,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 102,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

