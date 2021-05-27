Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $229,361.00

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $229,361.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 34.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00084082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00019412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.01032926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.95 or 0.09867246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00092790 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,022,844 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

