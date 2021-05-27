Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $63,058,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $20,071,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.