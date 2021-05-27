Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,731 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in IHS Markit by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

NYSE INFO opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $109.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

