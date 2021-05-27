Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSKR. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSKR opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

