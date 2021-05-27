Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

SGMS opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.13. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.