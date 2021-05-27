Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $444,000 Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cowen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Cowen by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cowen by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of COWN stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 2.81%.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.