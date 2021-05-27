Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

KAR opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 909.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

