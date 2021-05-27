Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 660.0% in May

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BBSRF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $1.84.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
