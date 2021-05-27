Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 660.0% in May

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BBSRF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $1.84.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

