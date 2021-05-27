BMO Capital Markets Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $750.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $680.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.11.

Shares of NVDA opened at $628.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $390.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.09. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $594.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.20.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 34.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

