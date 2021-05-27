BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 183.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.16% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 111.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $138,831.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,494 shares in the company, valued at $20,843,036.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $877,965.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,295 shares of company stock worth $6,448,827. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

