BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 28,025 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,322 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $185,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,594 shares of company stock worth $4,092,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $114.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $130.57.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.