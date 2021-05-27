BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.66 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

