BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $10.40 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247,159 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Masco were worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Masco by 4.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,005,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,223,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Insiders have sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

