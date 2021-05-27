BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 673.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,127,482 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Enel Américas worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 407,467.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,352,853 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 382,546 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.08. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1583 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.