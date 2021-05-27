BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 148,730 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 103.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.27% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

HTRB stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

