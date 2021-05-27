BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 342,500 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 342,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $602,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,646 shares of company stock worth $3,252,430 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

