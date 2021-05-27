Bodycote (LON:BOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 710 ($9.28).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 855.50 ($11.18) on Thursday. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 874 ($11.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4,280.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 812.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 764.98.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.