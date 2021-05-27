Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIRF remained flat at $$46.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98. Boiron has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $46.80.

Get Boiron alerts:

About Boiron

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary, proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat flu like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and muscle aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and SÃ©datif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Boiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.