Bonk (BONK) One Day Volume Hits $56,714.00

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00081686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00019978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.63 or 0.00975659 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.11 or 0.09580031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00093269 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

