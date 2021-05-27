Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NYSE BQ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,973. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Boqii has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

