Boston Partners Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480,395 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.43% of The Kroger worth $116,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in The Kroger by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in The Kroger by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

NYSE KR opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.