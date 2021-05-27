Boston Partners Increases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.66% of NVR worth $113,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in NVR by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NVR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NVR by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR opened at $4,847.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,050.00 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,916.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,493.25.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $44.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

