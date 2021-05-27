Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.33% of Belden worth $65,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Belden stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.