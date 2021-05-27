Boston Partners Purchases 186,954 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Partners raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,164,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,954 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.80% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $92,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

IPG stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

