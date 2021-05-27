Boston Partners Purchases 623,524 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,751,330 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.76% of Halliburton worth $144,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

