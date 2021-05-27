Boston Partners Sells 471,787 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 578,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 471,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $103,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

